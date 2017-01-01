The Transportation Research Center Inc. is conducting a research study for the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The study will evaluate different tools that researchers use to measure distraction caused by in-vehicle technologies and portable devices including cell phones.

Participation involves one session of approximately 4-5 hours. While sitting in a stationary vehicle, participants will perform in-vehicle tasks like tuning a radio or dialing a cell phone in one or more test protocols that simulate driving. If selected, you will be required to come to a laboratory facility located on the Transportation Research Center Proving Grounds in East Liberty, Ohio. Participants will receive $40 per hour for participating in the study. Participants will receive a monetary travel allowance for mileage to and from our facility.

Please apply online at Research Study Contact Information Form

Updates on the progress of the research study can be found on: Facebook